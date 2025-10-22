Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lakeland Financial, Unum Group and Concentrix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/24/25, Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN), Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), and Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/5/25, Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 11/14/25, and Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 11/4/25. As a percentage of LKFN's recent stock price of $61.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Lakeland Financial Corp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when LKFN shares open for trading on 10/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for UNM to open 0.60% lower in price and for CNXC to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LKFN, UNM, and CNXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.26% for Lakeland Financial Corp, 2.40% for Unum Group, and 3.08% for Concentrix Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Unum Group shares are up about 1.2%, and Concentrix Corp shares are up about 3.7% on the day.

