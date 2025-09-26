Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ladder Capital, AGNC Investment and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/15/25, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 10/9/25, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of LADR's recent stock price of $11.28, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of Ladder Capital Corp to trade 2.04% lower — all else being equal — when LADR shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.23% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LADR, AGNC, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.16% for Ladder Capital Corp, 14.75% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 6.23% for EPR Properties.

In Friday trading, Ladder Capital Corp shares are currently trading flat, AGNC Investment Corp shares are trading flat, and EPR Properties shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.