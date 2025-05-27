Ex-Dividend Reminder: Labcorp Holdings, Popular and Sun Life Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/25, Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH), Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP), and Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Labcorp Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 6/11/25, Popular Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/1/25, and Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of LH's recent stock price of $242.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when LH shares open for trading on 5/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for BPOP to open 0.68% lower in price and for SLF to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LH, BPOP, and SLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH):



Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Labcorp Holdings Inc, 2.73% for Popular Inc., and 5.53% for Sun Life Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Popular Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Materials Dividend Stock List

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WU

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GTHX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.