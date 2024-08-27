Ex-Dividend Reminder: Labcorp Holdings, Cathay General Bancorp and Kinsale Capital Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/24, Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH), Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY), and Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Labcorp Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/13/24, Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/9/24, and Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of LH's recent stock price of $230.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when LH shares open for trading on 8/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for CATY to open 0.77% lower in price and for KNSL to open 0.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LH, CATY, and KNSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH):



Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Labcorp Holdings Inc, 3.06% for Cathay General Bancorp, and 0.12% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Cathay General Bancorp shares are off about 1%, and Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

