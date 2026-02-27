Ex-Dividend Reminder: La-Z-Boy, McDonald's and Rush Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/26, La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), and Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.242 on 3/13/26, McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 3/17/26, and Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of LZB's recent stock price of $36.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when LZB shares open for trading on 3/3/26. Similarly, investors should look for MCD to open 0.56% lower in price and for RUSHA to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LZB, MCD, and RUSHA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for La-Z-Boy Inc., 2.22% for McDonald's Corp, and 1.06% for Rush Enterprises Inc..

In Friday trading, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6%, McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

