Ex-Dividend Reminder: L3Harris Technologies, Newmont and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

May 31, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/24, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 6/18/24, Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/27/24, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/11/24. As a percentage of LHX's recent stock price of $219.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when LHX shares open for trading on 6/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for NEM to open 0.60% lower in price and for ZIM to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LHX, NEM, and ZIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, 2.39% for Newmont Corp, and 4.24% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

In Friday trading, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Newmont Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares are up about 2% on the day.

