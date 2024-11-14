Ex-Dividend Reminder: L3Harris Technologies, Innospec and Bunge Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 12/6/24, Innospec Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.79 on 11/26/24, and Bunge Global SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of LHX's recent stock price of $261.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when LHX shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for IOSP to open 0.65% lower in price and for BG to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LHX, IOSP, and BG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP):



Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for L3Harris Technologies Inc, 1.30% for Innospec Inc, and 3.14% for Bunge Global SA.

In Thursday trading, L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are currently trading flat, Innospec Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Bunge Global SA shares are off about 1% on the day.

