Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and CSG Systems International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/25, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 7/8/25, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 7/17/25, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 7/2/25. As a percentage of KLIC's recent stock price of $33.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when KLIC shares open for trading on 6/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for HPE to open 0.74% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLIC, HPE, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC):



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE):



CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.41% for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., 2.95% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, and 2.03% for CSG Systems International Inc..

In Monday trading, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.4%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are down about 2.6%, and CSG Systems International Inc. shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

