Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kronos Worldwide, Koppers Holdings and Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO), Koppers Holdings Inc (Symbol: KOP), and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kronos Worldwide Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/12/24, Koppers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/16/24, and Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of KRO's recent stock price of $11.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when KRO shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for KOP to open 0.18% lower in price and for DOW to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRO, KOP, and DOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO):



Koppers Holdings Inc (Symbol: KOP):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Kronos Worldwide Inc, 0.73% for Koppers Holdings Inc, and 6.29% for Dow Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, Koppers Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Dow Inc shares are down about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RACB market cap history

 HLIT Stock Predictions

 TTI market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.