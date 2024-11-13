News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kroger, Southwest Gas Holdings and Allete

November 13, 2024 — 11:24 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX), and Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/1/24, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/2/24, and Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 12/1/24. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $59.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for SWX to open 0.80% lower in price and for ALE to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KR, SWX, and ALE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):

KR+Dividend+History+Chart

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):

SWX+Dividend+History+Chart

Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):

ALE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Kroger Co, 3.20% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., and 4.33% for Allete Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kroger Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Allete Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

