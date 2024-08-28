Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kraft Heinz, Whirlpool and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/27/24, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 9/15/24, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of KHC's recent stock price of $35.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Kraft Heinz Co to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when KHC shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 1.70% lower in price and for NWL to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KHC, WHR, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Kraft Heinz Co, 6.81% for Whirlpool Corp, and 3.92% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kraft Heinz Co shares are currently down about 0.5%, Whirlpool Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

