Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kraft Heinz, Tapestry and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/27/26, Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/23/26, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/27/26. As a percentage of KHC's recent stock price of $24.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of Kraft Heinz Co to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when KHC shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for TPR to open 0.26% lower in price and for WING to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KHC, TPR, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.61% for Kraft Heinz Co, 1.04% for Tapestry Inc, and 0.49% for Wingstop Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kraft Heinz Co shares are currently down about 1.2%, Tapestry Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Wingstop Inc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Next Earnings Date

 TISI market cap history

 Funds Holding WYFI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.