Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kontoor Brands, TELUS and Fidelity National Information Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/25, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 6/20/25, TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4163 on 7/2/25, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/24/25. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $68.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 6/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for TU to open 2.54% lower in price and for FIS to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KTB, TU, and FIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.05% for Kontoor Brands Inc, 10.15% for TELUS Corp, and 1.99% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

In Friday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, TELUS Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

