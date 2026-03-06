Markets
KTB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kontoor Brands, CRA International and Stanley Black & Decker

March 06, 2026 — 10:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/20/26, CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/20/26, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 3/24/26. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $78.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for CRAI to open 0.31% lower in price and for SWK to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KTB, CRAI, and SWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):

KTB+Dividend+History+Chart

CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):

CRAI+Dividend+History+Chart

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):

SWK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for Kontoor Brands Inc, 1.23% for CRA International Inc, and 4.26% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

In Friday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, CRA International Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

KTB
CRAI
SWK

