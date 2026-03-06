Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kontoor Brands, CRA International and Stanley Black & Decker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/20/26, CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/20/26, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 3/24/26. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $78.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for CRAI to open 0.31% lower in price and for SWK to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KTB, CRAI, and SWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for Kontoor Brands Inc, 1.23% for CRA International Inc, and 4.26% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

In Friday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, CRA International Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

