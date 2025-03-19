News & Insights

Markets
KSS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kohl's, Republic Bancorp and LTC Properties

March 19, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/25, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/2/25, Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.451 on 4/18/25, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of KSS's recent stock price of $8.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Kohl's Corp. to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when KSS shares open for trading on 3/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for RBCAA to open 0.70% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KSS, RBCAA, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):

KSS+Dividend+History+Chart

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):

RBCAA+Dividend+History+Chart

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.00% for Kohl's Corp., 2.79% for Republic Bancorp, Inc., and 6.40% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Kohl's Corp. shares are currently down about 2.6%, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AYI
 Funds Holding VINO
 CKH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AYI-> Funds Holding VINO-> CKH Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
RBCAA
LTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.