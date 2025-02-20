Ex-Dividend Reminder: KLAC, Danaos and Global Ship Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/25, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 3/4/25, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/5/25, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/6/25. As a percentage of KLAC's recent stock price of $774.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of KLA Corp to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when KLAC shares open for trading on 2/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 1.01% lower in price and for GSL to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLAC, DAC, and GSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for KLA Corp, 4.06% for Danaos Corp, and 7.81% for Global Ship Lease, Inc..

In Thursday trading, KLA Corp shares are currently up about 2.2%, Danaos Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson

 OTIS Technical Analysis

 SING Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.