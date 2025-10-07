Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kite Realty Group Trust, Oracle and Intuit

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/9/25, Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG), Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), and Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 10/16/25, Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/23/25, and Intuit Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 10/17/25. As a percentage of KRG's recent stock price of $22.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when KRG shares open for trading on 10/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for ORCL to open 0.17% lower in price and for INTU to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KRG, ORCL, and INTU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for Kite Realty Group Trust, 0.69% for Oracle Corp, and 0.72% for Intuit Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently up about 0.5%, Oracle Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Intuit Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

