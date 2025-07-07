Markets
KRG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kite Realty Group Trust, Glacier Bancorp and Interdigital

July 07, 2025 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/25, Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/16/25, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/17/25, and Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of KRG's recent stock price of $23.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when KRG shares open for trading on 7/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 0.70% lower in price and for IDCC to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRG, GBCI, and IDCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):

KRG+Dividend+History+Chart

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):

GBCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):

IDCC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.68% for Kite Realty Group Trust, 2.80% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 1.07% for Interdigital Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently up about 1%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Interdigital Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CNTX shares outstanding history
 PFXF market cap history
 IVVD Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CNTX shares outstanding history-> PFXF market cap history-> IVVD Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KRG
GBCI
IDCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.