Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kite Realty Group Trust, Glacier Bancorp and Interdigital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/25, Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/16/25, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/17/25, and Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of KRG's recent stock price of $23.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when KRG shares open for trading on 7/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 0.70% lower in price and for IDCC to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRG, GBCI, and IDCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.68% for Kite Realty Group Trust, 2.80% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 1.07% for Interdigital Inc.

In Monday trading, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently up about 1%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Interdigital Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

