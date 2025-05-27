Markets
KNSL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinsale Capital Group, Standard and Poors Global and Loews

May 27, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/25, Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), and Loews Corp. (Symbol: L) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/12/25, Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 6/11/25, and Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of KNSL's recent stock price of $463.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when KNSL shares open for trading on 5/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for SPGI to open 0.19% lower in price and for L to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KNSL, SPGI, and L, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.15% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, 0.75% for Standard and Poors Global Inc, and 0.28% for Loews Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Loews Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

