Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinross Gold, Avery Dennison and Imperial Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC), Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), and Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/20/25, Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 3/19/25, and Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of KGC's recent stock price of $10.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Kinross Gold Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when KGC shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVY to open 0.47% lower in price and for IMO to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KGC, AVY, and IMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Kinross Gold Corp., 1.87% for Avery Dennison Corp, and 4.25% for Imperial Oil Ltd.

In Monday trading, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Avery Dennison Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and Imperial Oil Ltd shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

