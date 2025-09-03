Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimberly-Clark, Tapestry and Acushnet Holdings

September 03, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), and Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 10/2/25, Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/22/25, and Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of KMB's recent stock price of $128.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when KMB shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for TPR to open 0.39% lower in price and for GOLF to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMB, TPR, and GOLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):

KMB+Dividend+History+Chart

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):

TPR+Dividend+History+Chart

Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):

GOLF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., 1.56% for Tapestry Inc, and 1.25% for Acushnet Holdings Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Tapestry Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

