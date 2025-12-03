Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimberly-Clark, Booking Holdings and TEGNA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), and TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 1/5/26, Booking Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $9.60 on 12/31/25, and TEGNA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of KMB's recent stock price of $106.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when KMB shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for BKNG to open 0.19% lower in price and for TGNA to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMB, BKNG, and TGNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG):



TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.71% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., 0.75% for Booking Holdings Inc, and 2.58% for TEGNA Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently off about 1.5%, Booking Holdings Inc shares are up about 5%, and TEGNA Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

