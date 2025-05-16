Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimbell Royalty Partners, Sprott and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP), Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII), and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 5/28/25, Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/4/25, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of KRP's recent stock price of $13.43, this dividend works out to approximately 3.50%, so look for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP to trade 3.50% lower — all else being equal — when KRP shares open for trading on 5/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for SII to open 0.54% lower in price and for ZWS to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRP, SII, and ZWS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP):



Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.00% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, 2.16% for Sprott Inc, and 0.97% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp.

In Friday trading, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are currently off about 2.2%, Sprott Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal

 TSIAU Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of JQC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.