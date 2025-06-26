Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kilroy Realty, Fifth Third Bancorp and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC), Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/9/25, Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/15/25, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of KRC's recent stock price of $34.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Kilroy Realty Corp to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when KRC shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for FITB to open 0.91% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRC, FITB, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):



Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.33% for Kilroy Realty Corp, 3.64% for Fifth Third Bancorp, and 8.30% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Thursday trading, Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently down about 1.9%, Fifth Third Bancorp shares are up about 0.2%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

