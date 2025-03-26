Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, REV Group and Ralph Lauren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/11/25, REV Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/11/25, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 4/11/25. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $33.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when KDP shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for REVG to open 0.18% lower in price and for RL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KDP, REVG, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 0.72% for REV Group Inc, and 1.42% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, REV Group Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RGP YTD Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLS

 Institutional Holders of GLHA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.