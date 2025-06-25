Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, Ralph Lauren and Philip Morris International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/27/25, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/11/25, Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9125 on 7/11/25, and Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $33.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when KDP shares open for trading on 6/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for RL to open 0.33% lower in price and for PM to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KDP, RL, and PM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 1.33% for Ralph Lauren Corp, and 2.93% for Philip Morris International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Ralph Lauren Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and Philip Morris International Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

