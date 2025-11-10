Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kenvue, Winmark and Rush Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA), and Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 11/26/25, Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 12/1/25, and Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of KVUE's recent stock price of $16.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Kenvue Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when KVUE shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for WINA to open 0.23% lower in price and for RUSHA to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KVUE, WINA, and RUSHA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Kenvue Inc, 0.91% for Winmark Corp, and 1.56% for Rush Enterprises Inc..

In Monday trading, Kenvue Inc shares are currently up about 2.5%, Winmark Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

