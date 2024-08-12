Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kenvue, WEC Energy Group and Consolidated Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/24, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 8/28/24, WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.835 on 9/1/24, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of KVUE's recent stock price of $21.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Kenvue Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when KVUE shares open for trading on 8/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for WEC to open 0.95% lower in price and for ED to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KVUE, WEC, and ED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for Kenvue Inc, 3.80% for WEC Energy Group Inc, and 3.29% for Consolidated Edison Inc.

In Monday trading, Kenvue Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

