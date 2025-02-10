Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kenvue, Nexstar Media Group and Winmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/25, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), and Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 2/26/25, Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 2/26/25, and Winmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/3/25. As a percentage of KVUE's recent stock price of $20.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Kenvue Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when KVUE shares open for trading on 2/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for NXST to open 1.23% lower in price and for WINA to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KVUE, NXST, and WINA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.06% for Kenvue Inc, 4.91% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, and 0.95% for Winmark Corp.

In Monday trading, Kenvue Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Winmark Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

