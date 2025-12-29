Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Ryman Hospitality Properties and American Healthcare Reit

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP), and American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/8/26, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 1/15/26, and American Healthcare Reit Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/16/26. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $9.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for RHP to open 1.23% lower in price and for AHR to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KW, RHP, and AHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP):



American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.94% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, 4.92% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, and 2.09% for American Healthcare Reit Inc.

In Monday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and American Healthcare Reit Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

