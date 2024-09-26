Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/3/24, RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/15/24, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $11.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for RLJ to open 1.56% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KW, RLJ, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.34% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, 6.24% for RLJ Lodging Trust, and 6.41% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Thursday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are down about 2.9%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding PSTB

 MXE YTD Return

 Jack Henry and Associates YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.