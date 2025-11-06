Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennametal, Mueller Water Products and FTAI Aviation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), and FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/24/25, Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/20/25, and FTAI Aviation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/19/25. As a percentage of KMT's recent stock price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Kennametal Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when KMT shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for MWA to open 0.27% lower in price and for FTAI to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMT, MWA, and FTAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.17% for Kennametal Inc., 1.07% for Mueller Water Products Inc, and 0.86% for FTAI Aviation Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Kennametal Inc. shares are currently up about 14.3%, Mueller Water Products Inc shares are up about 1%, and FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are up about 4.6% on the day.

