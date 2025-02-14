Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kemper, UMH Properties and Northeast Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), and Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/4/25, UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 3/17/25, and Northeast Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/4/25. As a percentage of KMPR's recent stock price of $67.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Kemper Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when KMPR shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for UMH to open 1.18% lower in price and for NBN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMPR, UMH, and NBN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Kemper Corp, 4.72% for UMH Properties Inc, and 0.04% for Northeast Bank.

In Friday trading, Kemper Corp shares are currently up about 2.9%, UMH Properties Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Northeast Bank shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

