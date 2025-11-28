Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kellanova, Wendy's and Texas Roadhouse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Kellanova (Symbol: K), Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kellanova will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/15/25, Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/15/25, and Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/30/25. As a percentage of K's recent stock price of $83.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Kellanova to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when K shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for WEN to open 1.64% lower in price and for TXRH to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for K, WEN, and TXRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kellanova (Symbol: K):



Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.78% for Kellanova, 6.56% for Wendy's Co, and 1.54% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.

In Friday trading, Kellanova shares are currently up about 0.1%, Wendy's Co shares are up about 1.3%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

