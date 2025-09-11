Ex-Dividend Reminder: KBR, AMETEK and NewMarket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 10/15/25, AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/30/25, and NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of KBR's recent stock price of $49.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of KBR Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when KBR shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for AME to open 0.17% lower in price and for NEU to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KBR, AME, and NEU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for KBR Inc, 0.66% for AMETEK Inc, and 1.32% for NewMarket Corp.

In Thursday trading, KBR Inc shares are currently up about 1%, AMETEK Inc shares are trading flat, and NewMarket Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

