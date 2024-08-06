Ex-Dividend Reminder: Karooooo, KB Home and Affiliated Managers Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/24, Karooooo Ltd (Symbol: KARO), KB Home (Symbol: KBH), and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Karooooo Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 8/14/24, KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/22/24, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/22/24. As a percentage of KARO's recent stock price of $35.39, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Karooooo Ltd to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when KARO shares open for trading on 8/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for KBH to open 0.32% lower in price and for AMG to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KARO, KBH, and AMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Karooooo Ltd (Symbol: KARO):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.21% for Karooooo Ltd, 1.28% for KB Home, and 0.02% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Karooooo Ltd shares are currently off about 2.7%, KB Home shares are down about 3.7%, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are off about 5.2% on the day.

