Ex-Dividend Reminder: Juniper Networks, Alight and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/24/25, Alight Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/17/25, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of JNPR's recent stock price of $35.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Juniper Networks Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when JNPR shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALIT to open 0.58% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNPR, ALIT, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR):



Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Juniper Networks Inc, 2.31% for Alight Inc, and 1.13% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Juniper Networks Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Alight Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

