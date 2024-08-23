Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, Voya Financial and Standard and Poors Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/27/24, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.24 on 9/10/24, Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/26/24, and Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 9/11/24. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $162.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when JNJ shares open for trading on 8/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for VOYA to open 0.67% lower in price and for SPGI to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, VOYA, and SPGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.06% for Johnson & Johnson, 2.67% for Voya Financial Inc, and 0.73% for Standard and Poors Global Inc.

In Friday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 0.6%, Voya Financial Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CALT YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of DYNT

 AXAS market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.