Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, United Fire Group and Ryan Specialty Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/26, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS), and Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 3/10/26, United Fire Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/10/26, and Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $246.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when JNJ shares open for trading on 2/24/26. Similarly, investors should look for UFCS to open 0.53% lower in price and for RYAN to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, UFCS, and RYAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



United Fire Group, Inc. (Symbol: UFCS):



Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.11% for Johnson & Johnson, 2.10% for United Fire Group, Inc., and 1.26% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 0.8%, United Fire Group, Inc. shares are off about 1.5%, and Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

