Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Vail Resorts and Walt Disney

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/25, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), and Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/18/25, Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.22 on 7/9/25, and Walt Disney Co. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of JCI's recent stock price of $103.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Johnson Controls International plc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when JCI shares open for trading on 6/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTN to open 1.43% lower in price and for DIS to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JCI, MTN, and DIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):



Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Johnson Controls International plc, 5.72% for Vail Resorts Inc, and 0.85% for Walt Disney Co..

In Friday trading, Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Vail Resorts Inc shares are trading flat, and Walt Disney Co. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

