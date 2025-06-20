Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Vail Resorts and Walt Disney

June 20, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/23/25, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN), and Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/18/25, Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.22 on 7/9/25, and Walt Disney Co. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 7/23/25. As a percentage of JCI's recent stock price of $103.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Johnson Controls International plc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when JCI shares open for trading on 6/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTN to open 1.43% lower in price and for DIS to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JCI, MTN, and DIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):

JCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):

MTN+Dividend+History+Chart

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS):

DIS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Johnson Controls International plc, 5.72% for Vail Resorts Inc, and 0.85% for Walt Disney Co..

In Friday trading, Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Vail Resorts Inc shares are trading flat, and Walt Disney Co. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
