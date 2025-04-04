Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Wiley & Sons, Glacier Bancorp and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/25, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3525 on 4/24/25, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 4/17/25, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 4/30/25. As a percentage of WLY's recent stock price of $43.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when WLY shares open for trading on 4/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 0.81% lower in price and for PTA to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLY, GBCI, and PTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.23% for John Wiley & Sons Inc., 3.25% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 8.24% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities.

In Friday trading, John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently down about 3.9%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are off about 8.7%, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

