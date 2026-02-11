Markets
SJM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Starbucks and Carnival

February 11, 2026 — 10:24 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/2/26, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 2/27/26, and Carnival plc will pay its Special dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $109.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.64% lower in price and for CUK to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, SBUX, and CUK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):

SJM+Dividend+History+Chart

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):

SBUX+Dividend+History+Chart

Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK):

CUK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.02% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.54% for Starbucks Corp., and 0.45% for Carnival plc.

In Wednesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 1.8%, Starbucks Corp. shares are off about 1.5%, and Carnival plc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Construction Dividend Stocks
 BCIC Videos
 WIMI YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Construction Dividend Stocks-> BCIC Videos-> WIMI YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SJM
SBUX
CUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.