Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Starbucks and Carnival

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/2/26, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 2/27/26, and Carnival plc will pay its Special dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $109.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.64% lower in price and for CUK to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, SBUX, and CUK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.02% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.54% for Starbucks Corp., and 0.45% for Carnival plc.

In Wednesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 1.8%, Starbucks Corp. shares are off about 1.5%, and Carnival plc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

