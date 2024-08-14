News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Hershey and Honeywell International

August 14, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 9/3/24, Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.37 on 9/16/24, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 9/6/24. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $118.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for HSY to open 0.69% lower in price and for HON to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, HSY, and HON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):

SJM+Dividend+History+Chart

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):

HSY+Dividend+History+Chart

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):

HON+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.75% for Hershey Company, and 2.20% for Honeywell International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Hershey Company shares are up about 0.4%, and Honeywell International Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

