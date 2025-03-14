Ex-Dividend Reminder: J&J Snack Foods, Vertiv Holdings and Ross Stores

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/25, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), and Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 4/8/25, Vertiv Holdings Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 3/27/25, and Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of JJSF's recent stock price of $134.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when JJSF shares open for trading on 3/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRT to open 0.05% lower in price and for ROST to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JJSF, VRT, and ROST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., 0.18% for Vertiv Holdings Co, and 1.31% for Ross Stores Inc.

In Friday trading, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Vertiv Holdings Co shares are down about 2.7%, and Ross Stores Inc shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

