Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferson Capital, CBL & Associates Properties and Standard and Poors Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/25, Jefferson Capital Inc (Symbol: JCAP), CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferson Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/4/25, CBL & Associates Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/11/25, and Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of JCAP's recent stock price of $20.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Jefferson Capital Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when JCAP shares open for trading on 11/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBL to open 1.40% lower in price and for SPGI to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JCAP, CBL, and SPGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferson Capital Inc (Symbol: JCAP):



CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL):



Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.63% for Jefferson Capital Inc, 5.60% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc, and 0.78% for Standard and Poors Global Inc.

In Friday trading, Jefferson Capital Inc shares are currently down about 2.6%, CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

