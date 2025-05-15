Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Tpg and Ubiquiti

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG), and Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/29/25, Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/2/25, and Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/27/25. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $54.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when JEF shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for TPG to open 0.77% lower in price and for UI to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, TPG, and UI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.95% for Jefferies Group Inc., 3.10% for Tpg Inc - Class A, and 0.57% for Ubiquiti Inc.

In Thursday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Tpg Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.1%, and Ubiquiti Inc shares are down about 7.6% on the day.

