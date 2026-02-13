Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Highwoods Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/27/26, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 2/27/26, and Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $54.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when JEF shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 1.32% lower in price and for HIW to open 2.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, ARR, and HIW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Jefferies Group Inc., 15.88% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 9.08% for Highwoods Properties, Inc..

In Friday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently off about 6.2%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 2.7%, and Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are down about 5.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of TJX

 POOL shares outstanding history

 GLNK Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.