Ex-Dividend Reminder: JBG SMITH Properties, MGIC Investment and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/25, JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 5/22/25, MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 5/21/25, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of JBGS's recent stock price of $14.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of JBG SMITH Properties to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when JBGS shares open for trading on 5/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTG to open 0.50% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBGS, MTG, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG):



Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.72% for JBG SMITH Properties, 2.00% for MGIC Investment Corp., and 3.69% for Veritex Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, JBG SMITH Properties shares are currently off about 2%, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are off about 0.2%, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

