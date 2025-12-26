Ex-Dividend Reminder: JBG SMITH Properties, Centerspace and CVB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/25, JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), and CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 1/13/26, Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 1/12/26, and CVB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/13/26. As a percentage of JBGS's recent stock price of $17.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of JBG SMITH Properties to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when JBGS shares open for trading on 12/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for CSR to open 1.15% lower in price and for CVBF to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBGS, CSR, and CVBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for JBG SMITH Properties, 4.60% for Centerspace, and 4.09% for CVB Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, JBG SMITH Properties shares are currently up about 1%, Centerspace shares are up about 0.4%, and CVB Financial Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FOE Price Target

 BSP Videos

 AVIE Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.