Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Norfolk Southern and Masco

July 31, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/2/24, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/16/24, Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 8/20/24, and Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 8/19/24. As a percentage of JBHT's recent stock price of $172.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when JBHT shares open for trading on 8/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for NSC to open 0.54% lower in price and for MAS to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBHT, NSC, and MAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., 2.16% for Norfolk Southern Corp, and 1.48% for Masco Corp..

In Wednesday trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Norfolk Southern Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Masco Corp. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

